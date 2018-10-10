Wednesday

10th Oct 2018

Germany arrests Bulgarian journalist murder suspect

By

German police have detained a Bulgarian national on suspicion of the weekend murder of journalist Viktoria Marinova, Bulgarian authorities said Wednesday. They have not linked Marinova's killing to her work, but Bulgarian prosecutors on Monday froze €14m held by GP Group, a construction firm suspected of defrauding EU funds, in a case prompted by Marinova's investigative reporting. Senior EU officials praised Bulgaria's "swift and intensive efforts".

Austria EU presidency seeks 'mandatory solidarity' on Dublin

EU interior ministers are meeting in Luxembourg this Friday to discuss migration. The Austrian EU presidency is hoping to reach a consensus on Dublin reforms and a concept of 'mandatory solidarity' after briefing 27 EU states bilaterally over the summer.

