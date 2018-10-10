Ticker
Germany arrests Bulgarian journalist murder suspect
By EUOBSERVER
German police have detained a Bulgarian national on suspicion of the weekend murder of journalist Viktoria Marinova, Bulgarian authorities said Wednesday. They have not linked Marinova's killing to her work, but Bulgarian prosecutors on Monday froze €14m held by GP Group, a construction firm suspected of defrauding EU funds, in a case prompted by Marinova's investigative reporting. Senior EU officials praised Bulgaria's "swift and intensive efforts".