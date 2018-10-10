Ticker
Environment MEPs want broader plastic ban
By EUOBSERVER
Members of the European Parliament's environment committee agreed on Wednesday on amendments to a new bill that would ban certain plastic items. A majority said that oxo-degradable plastics and food containers made out of polystyrene should also be banned, on top of what the European Commission proposed. The committee also agreed that makers of cigarettes and fishing gear that contain plastic should make consumers aware of their environmental effects.