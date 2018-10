By EUOBSERVER

German chancellor Angela Merkel's Bavarian sister party, the CSU, faces historic losses in regional elections on Sunday (14 October), with just 32.9 percent support, according to a Spiegel Online poll Thursday. The CSU won 47.7 percent at the last election in 2013. The Greens have risen to 18.5 percent. The hard-right AfD is third with 12.8 percent while 11 percent intend to vote for the social democrat SPD.