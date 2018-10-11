Ticker
Mass raids at Belgian football clubs over money-laundering
By EUOBSERVER
Just three months after Belgium finished the World Cup tournament in Russia as the world's third best team, a massive corruption scandal including hiding commissions on transfers from tax authorities has shaken Belgian football. On Wednesday clubs in Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Cyprus, Montenegro, Serbia and Macedonia were searched, according to the Belgian federal prosecutor's office. Operations outside Belgium were coordinated by Eurojust, the European Union's Judicial Cooperation Unit.