By EUOBSERVER

Luxembourgers go to the polls on Sunday for parliamentary elections that could see the return to power of the Christian Democrats (CSV) and lead to the departure of the liberal prime minister, Xavier Bettel, who ousted Jean-Claude Juncker in 2013 by forming a three-party coalition with Social Democrats and Greens. New rules on subsidising political parties penalise parties whose candidate lists contain less than 40 percent of an under-represented gender.