The European Commission's secretariat-general told EUobserver in a letter on Friday that it did a renewed search for any written record of discussions at a two-day seminar of EU commissioners, ahead of president Jean-Claude Juncker's State of the Union speech. "Following this renewed search, I confirm that the European Commission does not hold any further documents that would correspond to the description given in your application," it said.

