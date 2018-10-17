By EUOBSERVER

Germany's justice minister, Katarina Barley, is set to run as lead candidate for the Social Democrats (SPD) in May's European parliament elections, reports Sueddeutsche Zeitung. Barley served as general secretary for the SPD and holds both German and British citizenship. The SPD won 27.3 percent of the votes in the 2014 European elections when lead by Martin Schulz, who was also the Spitzenkandidat of the European social democrats.