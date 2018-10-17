Wednesday

17th Oct 2018

Ticker

Medvedev to meet Juncker and Merkel in Brussels

By

Russian prime minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet with German chancellor Angela Merkel and European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on the sidelines of the Asia-Europe meeting (ASEM) in Brussels on Thursday to Friday, Tass reported. The 12th ASEM summit will be held at the headquarters of the Council of the European Union in Brussels with 30 European and 21 Asian countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand represented.

Analysis

Why 'Spitzenkandidat' is probably here to stay

The power of the parliament to 'appoint' the president of the EU Commission is new, highly-contested - and not universally understood. In fact, even some of the lead candidates to replace Jean-Claude Juncker are against it.

Exclusive

Commission tried to hide details of 'WiFi4EU' glitch

The commission heavily redacted documents released to EUobserver because they were reportedly 'out of scope'. Transparency campaigner Helen Darbishire says however the information was "clearly directly relevant to the request".

Brexit standoff continues before EU summit

As negotiations halt ahead of the EU summit later this week, British prime minister Theresa May told her parliament the Irish border issue should not derail a Brexit deal.

Stakeholder

ASEM: Global Partners for Global Challenges

As anti-globalisation and protectionist sentiments threaten to come back, it is more important than ever for ASEM members to come together, think in the long term, and take coordinated actions to resist unilateralism and uphold multilateralism.

