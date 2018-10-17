Ticker
Poland questions supremacy of EU court
By EUOBSERVER
Poland's prosecutor general, Zbigniew Ziobro, has asked the Polish constitutional court whether article 267 of the EU treaty was compatible with the Polish charter, news agency onet.pl reports. The article gives the EU court in Luxembourg judicial supremacy over national tribunals on interpretation of EU laws. If the Polish tribunal was to reject the EU provision, it could call the country's EU membership into question, Polish judicial experts said.