Thursday

18th Oct 2018

Ticker

Legal text for Brexit relocation EU agencies agreed

By

EU diplomats on Wednesday supported on behalf of the member states the political deal struck with the European Parliament about the relocation of the European Banking Authority and the European Medicines Agency, from London to respectively Paris and Amsterdam. The location of Paris and Amsterdam were already agreed by member states in November 2017, but parliament's legal approval is needed. MEPs will vote on the EMA seat on Thursday.

Opinion

MEPs demand more from EU on human rights in Asia

On Thursday and Friday, heads of state of 51 Asian and European countries will be in Brussels for a summit with the EU. As MEPs, we denounce the fact that many countries around the table are major human rights violators.

No progress at Brexit summit, talks continue

British prime minister Theresa May addressed the EU-27 leaders after the apparent breakdown of Brexit talks and told them the UK is open to considering a longer transition period. But even a November 'emergency' summit is not yet certain.

May faces EU leaders head-to-head as Brexit deal falters

The EU is open to extending a proposed Brexit transition period for another year, as Theresa May arrives in Brussels to brief EU leaders on how she sees the way forward in highly-precarious Brexit negotiations.

