By EUOBSERVER

Following success in last week's Bavarian elections, the Greens appear set to be the big gainers again in Hessen elections on 28 October, jumping into second place with 22 percent support, according to a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen poll for broadcaster ZDF. The Greens doubled their vote in Bavaria, doubled it in Luxembourg elections and scored more than 30 percent in Belgium's local elections, all three held on 14 October.