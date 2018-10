By EUOBSERVER

Following Canada's legalising of cannabis this week, Spain's anti-austerity Podemos party has picked up the issue and is considering proposing legalising the drug, reports El Pais. Under Podemos' plan, the state would be in charge of handing out licences to plant, harvest and sell the crop. "It's absurd that you can buy tequila or gin from a supermarket but marijuana is illegal," Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias said.