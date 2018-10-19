Ticker
Italian budget 'significant deviation' from rules, says EU
By EUOBSERVER
Italy's draft 2019 budget is a "significant deviation" from EU budget rules, the European Commission said in a letter sent on Thursday to Italy's finance minister Giovanni Tria. The letter is the first step in the so-called semester procedure, allowing the commission to give recommendations on national budgets. The commission asks Rome to engage in a "constructive dialogue" and to answer before noon on Monday 22 October.