By EUOBSERVER

June's G20 summit, the first ever to be hosted by Japan, will focus on circular economy, Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe told leaders at the Asia-Europe meeting (Asem) in Brussels on Friday. "Circular economy is a key-word for the future of Asia and Europe," he said. Abe supported the European strategy for connecting Europe and Asia and announced a Japanese initiative to remove plastic garbage from the oceans.