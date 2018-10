By EUOBSERVER

Eighty out of 120 MPs in Macedonia voted to change the country's name to Northern Macedonia on Friday. The vote was the first in a series needed to ratify the name-change deal with Greece that could unlock Macedonia's Nato and EU bids. It comes despite the fact a recent Macedonian referendum on the matter failed due to low turnout. "Today is a historic day," Macedonian prime minister Zoran Zaev said.