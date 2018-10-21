Sunday

Germany has led EU criticism of Saudi Arabia over the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi at its consulate in Turkey. "Nothing has been cleared up," German chancellor Angela Merkel said Saturday. Arms exports to Saudi Arabia should be halted until the case is fully understood, German foreign minister Heiko Mass said. The killing was a "shocking violation" of an international treaty on consular relations, the EU foreign service said.

