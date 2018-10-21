By EUOBSERVER

Seven hundred thousand people marched in London Saturday to call for a second referendum on Brexit. They were joined by pro-remain MPs, such as Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston from the ruling Conservative party. The situation in the UK risked causing "massive ... political damage", Britain's deputy foreign minister Alan Duncan said. A rival pro-leave rally organised in London the same day by eurosceptic MEP Nigel Farage attracted 1,200 people.