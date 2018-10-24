Ticker
Theresa May to pay Nordic Council a surprise visit
By EUOBSERVER
UK prime minister Theresa May will be speaking at the Nordic Council's session in Oslo on 30 October in presence of parliamentarians and prime ministers from the five Nordic countries. Council president Michael Tetzschner said the Nordic countries were keen to keep a close cooperation with Britain after Brexit. While in Norway, May will also attend the Northern Future Forum, a yearly summit bringing Nordic and Baltic prime ministers together.