Thursday

25th Oct 2018

Ticker

Putin 'bag man' risks US trial after EU court ruling

By

Austria is free to extradite Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash to face bribery allegations in the US, the EU court said in a ruling on cooperation with extra-EU jurisdictions Wednesday. Dubbed Russian leader Vladimir Putin's "bag man" by one EU diplomat speaking to EUobserver, Firtash, who used to oversee Russia-Ukraine gas trade, is believed to hold information on Russian corruption schemes and election-meddling, which could come out in the US trial.

Lisbeth Kirk

Feature

Arctic warming alert moves on from polar bear symbol

Environmentalists seek to tell bigger story of Arctic climate change, after studies show that the polar bear - the main symbol of the problem - does not risk extinction as previously feared.

Mogherini's tech experts talk more freely in secret

The EU's foreign service says there are no "records" of the Global Tech Panel meetings, but acknowledged foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini writes summary letters. Five MEPs worried about killer robots suggest the panel's composition is skewed.

Europe debates AI - but AI is already here

Experts warn there is a lot of "hype and misunderstanding" surrounding artificial intelligence - but the interest in AI is justified. The future of AI "will be the defining development of the 21st century".

