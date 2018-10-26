Friday

26th Oct 2018

Scotland drafts plans for new independence vote

By

Scotland's devolved government has drafted at least 13 briefing papers on plans to hold a second independence referendum, according to a freedom of information request. The Scottish Conservative party called the secret deliberations "irresponsible government", but Scottish leaders have said the situation changed after the first referendum, in 2014, because the UK is now dragging Scotland, which voted to remain in the EU, out of Europe against its will.

