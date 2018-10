By EUOBSERVER

A European Environment Agency report said Monday that in 2015 around 391,000 people died prematurely in the EU because of air pollution, a 2% decrease from 2014. However, premature deaths associated with emissions of nitrogen oxides (often caused by diesel vehicles) and ozone increased in 2015. "Air pollution is an invisible killer and we need to step up our efforts to address the causes," said EEA director Hans Bruyninckx.