By EUOBSERVER

Most EU countries wanted to end winter-time clock changes but in 2021, not 2019, as the European Commission had proposed. "There was a majority of countries for ending clock changes. Three countries [Poland, Sweden, the UK] were sceptical and one was concerned that we could end up with a patchwork of different time zones," the Austrian EU presidency's transport minister Norbert Hofer said in Graz, Austria, after informal talks Monday.