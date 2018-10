By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission pledged to spend €300m more on protecting oceans at a conference in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday. Some €100m is to go on research on tackling plastic pollution, while €82m will go on sea-floor and ecosystem mapping. The news came as the WWF, a leading NGO, said "exploding human consumption" had wiped out 60 percent of the world's animal population since 1970, with ocean life especially hard-hit.