Ticker
First flight from Greece to Macedonia in 12 years
By EUOBSERVER
Macedonia's deputy prime minister, Bujar Osmani, was onboard when the first direct commercial flight between Greece and Macedonia in 12 years took off on Thursday evening. The twice-weekly service follows a deal between the two nations to end a 27-year name dispute, leading Macedonia to formally change its name to the Republic of North Macedonia. Greece's largest carrier, Aegean Airlines, will operate return flights twice weekly.