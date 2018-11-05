Monday

5th Nov 2018

Ticker

Trump, Putin in Paris to commemorate end of First World War

By

US president Donald Trump will hold bilateral meetings with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan while in Paris to mark 100 years since the end of the first world war. A ceremony attended by French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel will mark the armistice on 10 November, then more than 120 foreign dignitaries representing states that fought in WWI will meet on 11 November.

EU prepares car approval system for Brexit

EU legislators are fast-tracking legislation that should make the certification systems for cars, motorbikes, tractors, and industrial vehicles, such as bulldozers, 'Brexit-proof'.

Opinion

How media freedom in Serbia is under attack

A surge in pressure and violence is directly related to a stricter control of power by president Aleksandar Vucic, who was the former minister of information during the Slobodan Milosevic regime.

Agenda

EU elections and Italy's finances are in focus This WEEK

A debate among would-be EPP 'Spizenkandidat' candidates next week in Helsinki will be the first of many clashes of ideas ahead of European elections next May. The liberals are also holding their own congress.

UK police open case on shady Brexit funding

British police are investigating "reasonable suspicion" that pro-Brexit campaigners received millions of illicit funds in 2016, as exit talks limp forward.

