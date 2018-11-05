By EUOBSERVER

US president Donald Trump will hold bilateral meetings with Russia's Vladimir Putin and Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan while in Paris to mark 100 years since the end of the first world war. A ceremony attended by French president Emmanuel Macron and German chancellor Angela Merkel will mark the armistice on 10 November, then more than 120 foreign dignitaries representing states that fought in WWI will meet on 11 November.