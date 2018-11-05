Ticker
Socialists unite behind Timmermans as Spitzenkandidat
By EUOBSERVER
Slovak EU commissioner Maros Sefcovic announced on Monday he will back Dutch EU commissioner Frans Timmermans as Social Democrat Spitzenkandidat in May's European Parliament elections. I understand "the power of team spirit and shared goals", he announced in a tweet endorsing Timmermans as the PES party's common candidate. Sefcovic had previously announced in September that he was interested in succeeding Jean-Claude Juncker as the next European Commission president.