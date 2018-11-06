By EUOBSERVER

An estimated 33,000 people die annually as a direct consequence of an infection due to bacteria resistant to antibiotics, according to a study from the Sweden-based European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC). The burden of these infections is comparable to that of influenza, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS combined, it said. Italy and Greece had a substantially higher estimated burden of antibiotic-resistant bacteria than other EU and EEA countries.