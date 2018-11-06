Tuesday

6th Nov 2018

Ticker

ECB withdraws licence from Malta's Pilatus Bank

By

The European Central Bank's governing council decided with effect from Monday to withdraw the banking licence of Malta's Pilatus Bank. The bank's Iranian chairman and owner, Ali Sadr Hasheminejad, was arrested in March in the United States over money laundering and bank fraud. Pilatus was also accused by investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia of processing corrupt payments. She was killed a year ago by a car bomb in Malta.

Letter

Media freedom in Serbia - President Vucic responds

I am an easy target for anyone who wants to attack Serbia for the media situation, because of a brief participation in Milosevic's government, 20 years ago, but I would ask all of them to use facts.

Stakeholder

An open China brings opportunities to Europe

Some 60 years ago, the first major World Fair after World War II was held in Brussels. Sixty years on, China International Import Expo (CIIE), the first world expo dedicated to expanding imports, will open in Shanghai, China.

Greek austerity violated right to health, says watchdog

Cuts in the Greek health care system, following the austerity cuts demanded in return for international bailouts, have violated the European Social Charter on the right to health, says Council of Europe's human rights commissioner, Dunja Mijatovic.

EPP aims to tame Orban with 'values' resolution

The centre-right political family plans a resolution defending 'European values' - in an effort to cement its place in the political centre ahead of elections in May, and remind members (including Hungary's Fidesz) what the party is about.

