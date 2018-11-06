By EUOBSERVER

The scandal involving cheating with emissions in diesel cars is "still not over", according to EU industry commissioner Elzbieta Bienkowska. "It seems that industry is still using loopholes," she said Tuesday at a conference in Brussels. Bienkowska said only eight of 28 member states have a mandatory recall programme for dirty diesels, and noted EU ministers were "not very...eager" to come to a diesel summit she is organising.