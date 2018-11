By EUOBSERVER

One of the successful campaign groups behind the UK's decision to leave the EU at the 2016 referendum has been fined for data breaches, along with the insurance group owned by Leave donor Arron Banks. The 'Leave.EU' campaign and Eldon Insurance, owned by Banks, were both fined £60,000 (€68,800), with another £15,000 fine for the Leave group for illegal cross-marketing of emails in the run up to the referendum.