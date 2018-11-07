Ticker
UK watchdog refers Facebook to Irish court for data abuse
By EUOBSERVER
The UK's information commissioner, Elizabeth Denham, said on Tuesday that Facebook would be referred to the Irish Data Protection Commission for breaking EU GDPR rules in a report to parliament with conclusions of an investigation into consultancy Cambridge Analytica and others' abuse of personal data in political campaigning. "Throughout our enquiries we found a disturbing disregard for voters' personal privacy by players across the political campaigning eco-system," she noted.