By EUOBSERVER

The European Commission has told EUobserver that after a "renewed, thorough search" for minutes or any other records of seven meetings commission vice-president Jyrki Katainen held with lobbyists, it found no such documents. Last month, the lack of written records came to light after EUobserver filed an access to documents request - despite Katainen having claimed that when meeting lobbyists, one of his cabinet members "always" takes notes.