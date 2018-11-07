By EUOBSERVER

Hungarian police on Tuesday said they had closed an investigation into the possible misuse of EU funds by prime minister Viktor Orban's family (triggered by a report from the EU's anti-fraud agency, OLAF), saying it found no crimes were committed. The chairman of the European Parliament's budget committee overseeing EU funds, Inge Graessle, called the move "surprising", adding that the "OLAF report contained strong evidence on fraudulent irregularities".