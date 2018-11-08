Ticker
Salvini wins majority for 'security' decree on asylum-seekers
By EUOBSERVER
Italy's populist-coalition government won a confidence vote, 163 to 59, in the upper house Senate on Wednesday over a controversial security decree. Deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini called it a "historic day" on Twitter. The decree will make it easier for Italian authorities to deport convicted asylum seekers. Critics fear the new decree may increase crime by pushing migrants out of the system and into illegality.