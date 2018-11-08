Ticker
Commission organises high-level no-deal Brexit seminars
By EUOBSERVER
The European Commission is gearing up preparation for a no-deal Brexit by organising a series of 12 high-level seminars for member states from 20 November onwards. The seminars will be held in private and cover aviation, financial services and citizens' rights among other topics, reported The Irish Times. A series of no-deal papers examining the impact on various sectors would, however, not be published by the commission, it said.