Ticker
ECB: Climate change poses 'key risk' to eurozone banks
By EUOBSERVER
Benoit Coeure, a member of the European Central Bank's governing board, warned in Berlin on Thursday that "climate-related risks have been identified as being among the key risk-drivers affecting the euro area banking system" and "climate change can be expected to affect monetary policy one way or the other." The ECB could be forced to take proactive measures more often in order to stabilise economies threatened by climatic events.