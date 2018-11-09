By EUOBSERVER

The European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) group in the European Parliament will on Tuesday evening endorse Czech MEP Jan Zahradil as their 'Spitzenkandidat' to become Commision president, after the result of the May 2019 European elections. The ECR, the third-largest group, joins the European People's Party (Manfred Weber) and the Socialists & Democrats (Frans Timmermans) in having named a 'lead candidate' to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as Commission president.