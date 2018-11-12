By EUOBSERVER

Co-leader of far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Alice Weidel, is under pressure to step down after German media revealed she accepted €130,000 in campaign donations from a Swiss pharmaceutical company. Germany only allows political party funding from German citizens abroad and the Bundestag must be informed of donations of more than €50,000 from a single donor. "If the donation was illegal, Weidel must resign," SPDs Johannes Kahrs told Handelsblatt.