Ticker
Bernier briefs EU ministers: intense negotiations continue
By EUOBSERVER
EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier briefed EU affairs ministers in Brussels on Monday on developments in the Brexit negotiations, saying that intense negotiations continue, but the agreement has not been reached yet. Avoiding a hard border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland remains the key obstacle. "We have time, but not so much," Belgian foreign minister Didier Reynders said, adding the EU awaits a "positive signal" from London.