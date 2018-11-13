Tuesday

13th Nov 2018

Court: Catalan referendum organisers must repay costs

By

A Spanish audit court has ordered former Catalan leader, Artur Mas, and nine other politicians to repay €4.9m of public money spent on holding a non-binding referendum on Catalan independence on 9 November 2014, which had been ruled illegal by the Spanish Constitutional court. When Catalan separatists held another referendum in October 2018, police shut down polling stations, arrested leaders and injured hundreds of voters.

Lisbeth Kirk

EU warns Romania not to abuse GDPR against press

Romania's data protection authority has threatened a €20m fine against reporters investigating high-level corruption. The European Commission has since issued a warning, telling Romanian authorities to give press exemptions when it comes to privacy rights.

Opinion

EU 'Magnitsky Act' must bear its proper name

Sergei Magnitsky gave his life to fighting corruption. The least we can do is to honour his sacrifice in the name of the legislation that his heroism inspired.

