By EUOBSERVER

A Spanish audit court has ordered former Catalan leader, Artur Mas, and nine other politicians to repay €4.9m of public money spent on holding a non-binding referendum on Catalan independence on 9 November 2014, which had been ruled illegal by the Spanish Constitutional court. When Catalan separatists held another referendum in October 2018, police shut down polling stations, arrested leaders and injured hundreds of voters.