Ticker
Cyprus opens first new border crossings in eight years
By EUOBSERVER
Many people used the opportunity to cross the Cypriot border, closed since 1974, when two new crossings opened on Monday - the first in eight years. "These crossing points will play an important role in helping to increase people-to-people contacts, contributing to build much-needed trust and confidence between the communities on the island," Elizabeth Spehar, UN special representative and head of the peacekeeping force in Cyprus, said.