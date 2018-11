By EUOBSERVER

Andrej Babis Jr., the son of Czech leader Andrej Babis, has told a TV documentary he was lured to Crimea, in Russia-occupied Ukraine, and abducted, to stop him testifying in a fraud case against his father. Babis, one of whose firms is accused of embezzling €2m in EU grants, called the report "a manipulation" designed to "destroy him". Babis Jr. has a history of mental illness.