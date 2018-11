By EUOBSERVER

EU Council chief and former Polish leader Donald Tusk is Poland's must trusted politician, according to an IBRiS poll out Tuesday in which he scored 47.7 percent, against Polish president Andrzej Duda on 45.8 percent and prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki on 42 percent. The figures come ahead of Polish elections next year and amid expectation that Tusk will try to oust the current eurosceptic Polish government from office.