UK cabinet agrees Brexit withdrawal deal after marathon session
By EUOBSERVER
Theresa May persuaded her cabinet to agree the withdrawal deal between the UK and EU on Wednesday evening, after a marathon session the PM described as "long, detailed and impassioned". May called the deal "the best that could be negotiated", and the only option apart from a no-deal or no Brexit. The cabinet is now bound by collective responsibility to support the deal ahead of parliamentary approval vote in December.