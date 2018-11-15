By EUOBSERVER

Some 43 Romanian MPs have signed a petition urging the government to adopt a 'Magnitsky Act', imposing sanctions on human rights abusers, named after Russian anti-corruption activist Sergei Magnitsky. "Today the campaign for a Romanian Magnitsky Act began," Bill Browder, Magnitsky's former employer, who is behind the campaign, said. Four EU states, plus Canada and the US, have them in place, amid a Dutch proposal for action at EU level.