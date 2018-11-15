By EUOBSERVER

Denmark has suspended €8.7m of aid to Tanzania over a homophobic crackdown in the country. Ulla Tornaes, the Danish development minister said she was "very concerned" by "unacceptable homophobic comments" made by a senior politician. She spoke after Paul Makonda, a commissioner in charge of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania's commercial capital, urged people to denounce gay men to police. "Respect for human rights is crucial for Denmark," Tornaes said.