Former employees in Danske Bank's Estonian branch are suspected of having received illegal cash payments in return for helping criminals to whitewash billions through the bank, Berlingske Tidende reports. Large and suspicious deposits on their own accounts are being investigated, it said. Danske Bank's €200bn money-laundering scandal might be only the "tip of the iceberg" in a scandal involving other major banks, Danske Bank whistleblower Howard Wilkinson's lawyer told Reuters.