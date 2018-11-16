Ticker
Protesters call for Czech leader to step down
By EUOBSERVER
Thousands protested in Prague Thursday demanding that Czech prime minister Andrej Babis resign over suspected criminal corruption and EU subsidy fraud. Public criticism of Babis has spiked after his mentally-ill son told media that he was held in Crimea in an attempt to hinder corruption investigations into his father. Babis leads a minority government composed of his ANO party and left-wing Social Democrats supported by the Communists.