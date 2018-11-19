Monday

19th Nov 2018

Ticker

EU set to tighten rules on foreign strategic investment

By

EU governments and European Parliament representatives may agree on draft legislation to screen foreign direct investment (FDI) into the EU in a meeting on Tuesday, Franck Proust, a French MEP representing the parliament in the talks, told Bloomberg. The EU currently has no joint rules to review investment from, for example, China, to protect national security or public order - while Australia, Canada, Japan, and the US have well-established schemes.

Opinion

EU must recognise new force for Balkans destabilisation

EU foreign ministers will discuss Bosnia and Herzegovina on Monday. The EU has the opportunity to show that it is not a political dwarf in the Balkans, where not only economic, but also political reforms are necessary.

Agenda

Brexit dominates EU affairs This WEEK

All eyes on London this week, where May struggles to hold onto power against Brexit rebels, while EU leaders meet in Brussels on Sunday to try to clinch agreement.

No-confidence calls against May put Brexit deal in doubt

British PM Theresa May battles for survival as she faces calls for her resignation and the rebellion of several ministers who resigned over the draft Brexit deal - which the EU is preparing to sign later this month.

