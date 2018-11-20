Ticker
Nature groups disappointed by EU fishing deal
By EUOBSERVER
Environmental lobby groups Oceans at Risk and Oceana reacted with disappointment to the agreement of EU fisheries ministers on Monday. Ministers agreed the allowed fishing quota for a number of endangered species of deep-sea marine life, like roundnose grenadier. Elisabeth Koestinger, Austria's minister for sustainability who led the quota talks, said however the decision "will protect our maritime environment and help our industry in the longer term".